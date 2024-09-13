Savage X Fenty teams up with Galeries Lafayette and arrives in France

As part of an ongoing international expansion strategy, Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand founded by Rihanna, has chosen to partner with French department store Galeries Lafayette. Starting September 12, the deal allows the brand to be distributed in nine Galeries Lafayette stores across France, including stores in Marseille Prado, Béziers, Besançon, Marseille Bourse, Lyon Part-Dieu, Rennes, Rosny, Cap 3000, and Montpellier, and at the retailer's website.

“We are thrilled to partner with Galeries Lafayette to launch the first-ever Savage X Fenty physical store in France. Galeries Lafayette is one of France’s most iconic retailers, and we are incredibly excited to be part of their curated selection of niche and luxury brands. This is a significant milestone for Savage x Fenty and the perfect way for the brand to showcase our commitment to offering accessible and innovative products designed for everyone and every body type,” said Genevieve Kunst, the brand’s senior vice president and general manager, Europe, in a statement.

For Savage x Fenty, this is the very first retail partnership in France, and the brand's first physical presence in France.

Launched in 2018, Savage x Fenty has been a game changer in the lingerie industry. Like all of the brands created by the Barbadian singer and businesswoman, the lingerie label focuses on inclusivity, offering bra sizes ranging from 85B to 100D and underwear and lingerie sizes ranging from XS to XL. Not to mention the many nude shades, which adapt to all skin tones.