Scotch & Soda opens iconic Carnaby Street store

Carnaby Street store front Credits: Scotch & Soda

Today, Scotch & Soda proudly unveils their newly relaunched store on Carnaby Street, marking a new chapter for the beloved brand under new ownership. The Scotch & Soda store, located at 13-14 Carnaby street, comes 12 months after the brand's acquisition by New York-based brand management company, Bluestar Alliance. Spearheading the UK store's grand reopening is Victor Barbosa, a South African business owner who has worked closely with the brand for 13 years. Renowned for his success in managing Scotch & Soda in South Africa, Barbosa brings extensive experience and expertise to this exciting partnership.

The new store embodies a sophisticated yet vibrant design, characterized by pops of colour that reflect the brand's signature eclectic style. Shoppers can expect to find Scotch & Soda's full range of menswear and womenswear collections, as well as an array of accessories and footwear.

Victor Barbosa expressed his enthusiasm for the relaunch: "Bringing Scotch & Soda back to Carnaby Street has been an exciting journey. We are thrilled to offer our UK customers a fresh and inviting shopping experience that truly captures the essence of the brand."

Shaun Els, Barbosa's business partner, added: "Our vision was to create a space that not only showcases our unique collections but also offers a vibrant atmosphere where our customers feel inspired. We are excited to welcome both loyal and new customers to the Scotch & Soda store."

The relaunch of the Carnaby Street store represents a significant milestone for Scotch & Soda, highlighting the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional style, quality and value to fashion enthusiasts around the world.

Scotch & Soda store location: 14 Carnaby St, Carnaby, London W1F 9PW, UK

Summer 2024 Collection Credits: Scotch & Soda

About Scotch & Soda

Scotch & Soda is an Amsterdam-based lifestyle brand with an international view of the world. Scotch & Soda celebrates the free spirit of its home city, championing individuality, inclusivity and the power of self-expression to create the unique. With an emphasis on connecting the unexpected with the expected, Scotch & Soda’s brand ethos is endlessly optimistic and built upon conversational pieces that inspire a bold approach to style. The Scotch & Soda collection includes menswear, womenswear, footwear, eyewear, and accessories.

About Bluestar Alliance

Bluestar Alliance is a leading brand management company that owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands including Scotch & Soda, Hurley, Elie Tahari, Brookstone, Justice, bebe and Limited Too. Bluestar Alliance excels in licensing and strategic marketing, bringing new energy and growth to established brands.

