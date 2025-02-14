Scotch & Soda strengthens its footprint in Germany and Austria with new openings

Scotch & Soda, the Amsterdam-born fashion brand celebrated for its effortless style and free-spirited designs, continues its expansion in Germany and Austria with a series of new store openings in vibrant cities and premium shopping destinations. From bustling urban centers to renowned outlet hubs, these openings mark a significant step in the brand’s journey to bring its unique aesthetic to more customers.

In Cologne, Scotch & Soda has already made its mark on Ehrenstrasse 61-64, with a store that opened its doors in November 2024. This lively shopping district has proven to be the perfect backdrop for the brand’s signature collections, offering a seamless blend of urban energy and contemporary design. Christian Leitner opened the “Zollergasse” franchise location in Vienna city center in September and the Shopping City South location opened in November 2024.

Pre-Spring 2025 Credits: Scotch & Soda

Meanwhile, fans in Zweibrücken can look forward to the grand opening of a new outlet store on January 25, 2025. Located near Polo Ralph Lauren, this space is set to become a go-to destination for those seeking Scotch & Soda’s distinct pieces at exceptional value. In Hamburg, Scotch & Soda is gearing up for a highly anticipated debut at the Westfield Überseequartier, a prime spot in the city’s newest URW shopping mall. With the store fully prepared, final details are being ironed out with the landlord to determine the opening date, promising a fresh addition to the vibrant retail landscape of the city.

April 2025 will see two more exciting openings. In Neumünster, the brand is set to re-open its store at the prestigious McArthurGlen Outlet, where shoppers can once again explore its curated offerings. On the same day, Scotch & Soda is poised to unveil a new store on Heidelberg’s Hauptstrasse 44, one of the city’s most iconic shopping streets.

Finally, in Berlin, negotiations are underway for a prime location in the heart of Mitte, close to the brand’s former store on Neue Schönhauser-Strasse. This new space, if confirmed, will solidify Scotch & Soda’s presence in the capital’s thriving fashion scene.

With these openings, Scotch & Soda continues its mission to bring its effortlessly stylish and distinctly eclectic designs to Germany’s most dynamic shopping destinations.