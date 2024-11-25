Sealskinz unveils permanent debut physical store

British outdoor and premium apparel brand Sealskinz, owned by Ted Baker founder Ray Kelvin, has opened its first-ever physical location in London's Marylebone Village.

The permanent location, at 1 Hinde Street, Marylebone Village, follows the success of the brand’s Christmas pop-up shop at nearby 29 Marylebone Lane, which was open from November to January.

The new 1,000-square-foot store spans two floors and showcases the brand’s performance-driven everyday wear clothing line, Vitae, as well as its inaugural running collection, released earlier this year, and its core range of waterproof accessories.

Commenting on the opening, Ray Kelvin, creative director at Sealskinz, said in a statement: “After the success of the pop-up last year, it is great to have a permanent presence in the area. I don’t want this to be just another store but a hub for the entire Sealskinz community.

“I have lived and breathed retail my entire life and I intend to create something truly special. It’s good to be back.”

The store's interior has been designed to capture “the spirit of adventure that defines Sealskinz as a brand,” blending quirky artwork with signature Sealskinz prints to make a unique retail space to showcase its products.

The store will also host a range of events, such as running clubs and adventure workshops as it looks to expand its customer base.