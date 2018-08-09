Selfridges launches largest eyewear space in the UK

Selfridges is finishing its multi-year revamping with a 4,000 square feet (370 square meters) optical destination -- the largest of its kind in the UK. The space offers 2,200 eyewear styles from 50 brands (once again, more than any other shop in the UK), two-thirds of which are sunglasses.

“Sixteen of these brands are new to Selfridges, including a cluster of brands exclusive to the store such as Fak by Fak and Project Produkt. Several brands such as Grey Ant, Retrosuperfuture, and Thiery Lasry have created exclusive styles within their collections especially for Selfridges”, informed the company in a statement.

One of the highlights of the space is a dedicated Chanel area, which showcases a curated selection of the label’s frames and sunglasses. Selfridges’ optical destination also offers optometrist services using “state-of-the-art” equipment.

In addition to the new eyewear destination, Selfridges is launching “Progressive Edit”, an area featuring a curated selection of accessories. “The new dedicated space will serve as a go-to destination for cutting-edge handbags, small leather goods and many other pieces”, informed the department store’s statement. Medea Sisters, Nita Suri and Oberkampf are some of the labels showcased there.

The highlight of Progressive Edit is a dedicated jewelry space by Dover Street Market, the London-based concept store founded by Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo . This is the first standalone outpost for Dover Street Market outside its flagship store.

Photos: courtesy of Selfridges