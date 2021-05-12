Selfridges launches rentals with Hurr

Luxury department store Selfridges has launched a rental service in partnership with Hurr, the womenswear rental platform.

Selfridges Rental will allow the department store to offer customers the chance to rental a selection of new season womenswear, menswear and accessories, curated by the Selfridges buying team.

Brand include Balmain, Jacquemus, Cult Gaia, Off-White, Burberry and Rick Owens, with pieces available to rent for 4, 8, 10 and 20-day periods. Prices start from 20 pounds.

The aim of the rental edit explains Selfridges is to give its customers “the opportunity to experience the very best Selfridges has to offer”.

Jeannie Lee, head of womenswear buying at Selfridges, said in a statement: “For Selfridges Rental, the goal is to create an edit of the most desirable items to fit today’s ever-evolving lifestyle.”

The rentals will be available via the Selfridges website and powered by Hurr Enterprise, operating using the same technology that powers the Hurr rental platform.

Victoria Prew, founder of Hurr, added: “In a daring move, Selfridges is the first UK department store to take the plunge into the fashion rental market.

“The collection is built for the next generation of customers whose aspirations exceed their income, yet it is also appealing to customers who can afford to pay full-price but want the convenience of swapping out last season’s fashion for current season.”