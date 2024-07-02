Sephora UK rolls out ‘MySephora’ loyalty programme

Sephora UK has launched a new loyalty programme, which it states gifts the “sense of exclusivity" to its customers.

‘MySephora’ is a new enhanced points earning system that will offer rewarding experiences and exclusive benefits via a three-tiered programme across gold, silver and bronze, which will be accessible via desktop, mobile and the Sephora UK app.

The loyalty programme has been designed to engage and reward the retailer’s devoted community base through unique benefits and will not only reward spend but also customer engagement. Points can be earned through brand engagement, such as attending in-store services and reviewing products.

Members of the programme will be able to exchange their accumulated points for products from a curated selection of brands, including Sol De Janeiro, Fenty Beauty, Gisou and the retailer’s own Sephora Collection.

In addition, MySephora perks also include deluxe birthday gifts, an upgraded delivery proposition and early access to brand events and sales. For instance, Gold members are treated to deluxe rewards, free next-day delivery and exclusive early access to the MySephora sales.

Members can also opt to give back to Sephora's chosen charity partner Face Equality International.

Sarah Boyd, managing director of Sephora UK, said in a statement: "As we embark on the next phase of our business, our priority remains our loyal customers who have been the cornerstone of our success.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the expansion of our customer loyalty program. This milestone underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled rewards and experiences to our valued customers.”

Existing loyal customers will be migrated into the new ‘MySephora’ programme honouring their existing unused rewards.

Sephora launched in the UK two years ago and has since grown its brick-and-mortar presence across Westfield London, Westfield Stratford City and Manchester's Trafford Centre. The retailer has also reported “tremendous growth” across its website and app since launch and has plans to launch two new stores this year in Newcastle’s Metro Centre and Eldon Square.