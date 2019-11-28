Seren and An Indian Summer open Chelsea pop-ups

London-based fashion retailer Seren and artisan resort-wear brand An Indian Summer have opened pop-ups in Chelsea.

Seren, which launched in 2017 and is catered to 25-40-year-olds, is marking its pop-up debut with the launch of a space at 279 Fulham Road open until 14 December. The silk specialist is currently retailing on Net-a-Porter and is known for its stylish silk pieces, including jumpsuits, playsuits and dresses.

Meanwhile, An Indian Summer is returning to 340 King’s Road for its third pop-up in the affluent shopping location and its second of the year. The pop-up will be open until Christmas and will show off the brand’s use of eclectic prints, natural fibres and handcrafted textiles.

Lucia Dailey, founder of Seren, said in a statement: “It was important for us to work with owners who share our vision of delivering the very best, which is why we approached Sloane Stanley. Choosing the right location for our first bricks-and-mortar store was crucial for raising brand awareness, and the unique mix of local and international visitors provide the ideal catchment for us paired with the allure of being in the centre of Chelsea.

“We have received a great response from visitors so far and are very much looking forward continue welcoming shoppers in the run-up to Christmas.”

Hannah Grievson, property director at Sloane Stanley, added: “The openings of Seren and An Indian Summer highlight our successful approach to providing shops-on-demand, which enable our visitors to enjoy seasonal and popular pop-ups throughout the year. As a proactive landlord, we endorse innovative leasing strategies because sought after retailers such as Seren and An Indian Summer, enrich our estate.

The chic and beautiful resort-wear offered by both retailers will appeal greatly to our travelling catchment, and strengthens our current fashion offering for all seasons and international escapades.”