Shaftesbury set to temporarily pedestrianise Seven Dials

Shaftesbury has revealed plans to implement temporary timed road closures in Seven Dials, London from August 3, to pedestrianise the shopping district as part of a programme of initiatives to support its tenants and to inspire Londoners to “safely and responsibly return”.

Working in partnership with Camden Council, Shaftesbury will use a series of timed road closures to put pedestrians and cyclists first during core daytime trading hours for retailers, restaurants, bars and cafes as they reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

The timed closures will operate from 10am to 6pm, seven days a week, and will be controlled by a combination of droppable and/or plug-in barriers and the Seven Dials security team.

This will see road closures on Monmouth Street entering from Prince’s Circus, Neal Street north of Short’s Gardens, the junction of Monmouth Street and St Martin’s Lane will be closed to traffic, while Earlham Street (West) will be closed to traffic entirely between 10am and 6pm, and there will only be resident-only access from Mercer Street South at the junction with Shelton Street. The scheme will reverse the traffic for Shorts Gardens from Seven Dials roundabout to Endell Street and Monmouth Street South from Tower Street.

In addition to the road closures, Shaftesbury has also started implementing a one-way system for pedestrians visiting Neal’s Yard and installing additional cycle parking throughout the estate, and is in discussion with Camden to allow food and beverage operators to utilise Seven Dials’ newly pedestrianised streets to provide additional external seating areas.

Charles Owen, portfolio executive at Shaftesbury, said in a statement: “The timed road closures in Seven Dials are a significant step in helping all our restaurants, bars, cafés and retailers rebuild as the lockdown eases and footfall begins to grow. The combination of open-air streets and, in effect, wider footways, will make Seven Dials an even safer and more enjoyable experience for visitors and residents.

“We have worked closely with Camden Council to devise the plans, which received very strong support from members and officers. While the Camden community, its businesses and residents are facing challenges, working together like this will help ensure everyone thrives once again.”

Councillor Adam Harrison, Camden Council Cabinet Member, added: “We welcome Shaftesbury’s proposals for timed road closures in Seven Dials during core daytime trading hours. The plans are consistent with our vision to deliver a more sustainable, successful Camden, an agenda that has never been more relevant as we rebuild from the effects of coronavirus.”

As part of this initiative, Shaftesbury is also working in collaboration with an artist to add vibrancy to the traffic-free streets with a series of bold and bright works located throughout Seven Dials.

This follows the news that Shaftesbury is moving to monthly rents across its portfolio, as well as providing additional internal and external space for Seven Dials’ tenants to utilise over the next few months.

Image: courtesy of Shaftesbury