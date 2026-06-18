Shein contextualises its Paris 'closure': It was 'a limited-time initiative'

Madrid – Following the latest controversial reports regarding the physical space launched by Shein in Paris at the end of 2025, the popular online retail platform has sought to offer its own version of events. It aims to clarify how and in what context it will close its doors at the BHV department store in the Marais district of Paris.

The new management of the historic BHV Marais department store has emphasised that Shein has no place in its business plan. Control of the store was transferred from the SGM Group to a group of BHV's own managers, led by Karl-Stéphane Cottendin, former general manager of BHV and the SGM Group. They further stated that its entry into the department store was a “strategic mistake”.

In response, the online retail platform downplays any disagreement and maintains that its departure from the store will proceed as planned. Contrary to widespread reports, they stress that their partnership and entry into the BHV store was always intended as a “limited-time initiative”. As such, they have no issue with concluding it. However, they regret that statements have been made linking its launch to the problems the BHV store has been facing since its acquisition by SGM in 2023.

“This collaboration was planned from the outset as a limited-time initiative, with both parties fully aware that its results would be evaluated at the appropriate time,” Shein stated in an official press release. “Therefore, Shein will continue to honour the commitments made under the current agreement. We note that public statements were made about this collaboration without prior consultation with Shein.” The platform warns that in any case, “the difficulties faced by BHV Paris are widely known and date back long before the involvement” of the online retail platform.

“Shein entered into this collaboration in good faith and made a substantial contribution, significantly boosting footfall and customer interaction during a critical period for BHV Paris,” the digital retail company argued. “It is unfortunate that this experimental collaboration took place in a context marked by significant pre-existing difficulties, including a retail environment in recent months where customers have had to contend with ongoing works on several floors. In any case, we respect BHV's decision to return to its traditional categories and we extend our best wishes for success in this new phase.”

Looking ahead, the retail platform added: “Shein remains open to constructive dialogue to conclude the current agreement in an orderly manner. Likewise, we remain committed to fostering responsible and innovative collaborations that support French retail and consumers."