Shopperbird: inclusion and diversity for a more transparent fashion industry.

As years pass and climate change becomes a heating topic (that just touched 1.7° in 2022), shoppers are getting more aware of what they wear and where they buy it from. People have struggled, and still are, when it comes to trusting fashion brands. Greenwashing, inaction and manipulative marketing campaigns are a desperate call from leading polluting industries like fashion.

Unfortunately, those who suffer most from the current fashion trends are small businesses, sustainable start-ups and ethical fashion designers who actually do things right. So, what should we do? We need to wear something, right? What are the alternatives? Are there any? Good news! You are not alone in this fight for a slow, transparent and sustainable fashion! Brands like Refash, Spiber, Depop and Shopperbird are redefining fashion by mainstreaming upcycled styles, vintage, used clothes and natural/recycled fabrics. Specifically, we look at Shopperbird, a London based tech start-up, that is disrupting the status quo with minimal app design that focuses on upcycling fabrics. The company believes shoppers should use creativity and critical thinking while shopping on-demand. Ultimately, they will love and give more value to what they buy, but most importantly they will know who made it and what it is made of.

“A bold fashion platform that involves shoppers in the production process of their own clothes in an inclusive and diverse community of people who share the same values for a slower and fairer fashion industry without compromises with style nor uniqueness” says Paolo Casula Founder & CEO at Shopperbird.

Change has always been hard to accept in any industry, but one thing is sure: we won’t go far with fast fashion. As an old Italian proverb says:” Chi va piano va sano e va lontano” (who goes slowly, goes further and stays healthier) got it right after all, just remember to stop for a glass of wine along the way.