Shoppers avoid visiting clothing stores without social distancing guidelines

Shoppers are steering clear of stores where vague or unclear social distancing signage is posted.

The findings come from a European study of more than 2,500 shoppers, conducted by Roland DG, a digital print solutions company.

In May the UK government released a report to help businesses take a range of measures to keep their premises safe. This included hand sanitizing stations upon entry, limiting the number of customers per store, and following social distancing guidelines.

Retailers, especially larger stores, were encouraged to see how people move through their shop and how this could be adjusted to reduce congestion and contact between customers, such as incorporating queue management or sign-posting one-way flow, where possible.

Wary shoppers are reluctant to come into contact with other visitors, which is why more than 40 percent of UK shoppers have stopped visiting stores without clear instructions on social distancing.

More than 80 percent of shoppers in the UK said they feel safer in shops with clear signage, and almost eight in ten (78 percent) are more likely to shop in stores with clear instructions on social distancing measures.

The findings also indicate brands risk reputational damage from inadequate Covid-19 signage, with UK shoppers saying the number one emotional impact of poor signage is the feeling businesses are not taking their safety seriously enough (chosen by more than 40 percent of respondents). Signs are also in the spotlight more than ever before, with an overwhelming majority of shoppers (75 percent) saying they are more aware of in-store signage than before the pandemic.

Clothing stores have the most unclear signage

In the UK, the stores with the most unclear social distancing signage are clothes shops (chosen by 21 percent of respondents), followed by supermarkets and grocery stores (19 percent) and restaurants and bars (16 percent).

Younger shoppers were found to be the most likely to be influenced by in-store signage. Shoppers between 16 to 34 years are the most likely to have already stopped visiting shops with poor social distancing measures (with 54 percent having done so), and the most likely to feel safer in shops with clear signage (85 percent) and to visit stores with clear signage (78 percent).

“Bricks-and-mortar retailers need to increase consumer footfall, and effective signage plays a vital role in giving shoppers the confidence to visit stores. But the data shows that most businesses are clearly not giving it enough attention. Stores that fail to prioritise Covid-19 signage will continue to see shoppers stay away,” said Jerry Davies, Managing Director of Roland DG UK.

Image courtesy Roland DG