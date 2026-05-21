Shopping street under the microscope: The secret of Gerard Doustraat in Amsterdam

Anyone familiar with the vibrant neighbourhood of De Pijp in the South of Amsterdam quickly thinks of the Albert Cuyp market, traditional pubs and lively, compact streets. However, those looking for unique shops increasingly find themselves on one particular street: Gerard Doustraat. This is not a run-of-the-mill street with large chains but a series of characterful boutiques run by entrepreneurs who know each other, make referrals and have built a close-knit retail culture together. FashionUnited spoke with several fashion entrepreneurs about how the street has developed and is preparing for a major redesign.

From office buildings to shopping street

According to Bas van Kampen of Felice Home of Brands, the street could hardly be called a shopping area when he arrived 13 years ago. “When I started here, our boutique was the second shop. Most of the premises were still offices or workspaces,” he explains. “I immediately saw its potential: beautiful, spacious buildings, a strong location in De Pijp and, at the time, relatively normal rental prices.”

That potential was gradually realised during that period by independent concepts such as sneaker store Baskèts and fashion boutique Bricklane, which set the tone for the street's distinctive character. Large international chains like Scotch & Soda, Weekday and Monki, on the other hand, barely gained a foothold. “This street is less interesting for such formulas,” says van Kampen. “It is all about a good mix of service and experience. That is where independent entrepreneurs distinguish themselves.”

Rough wood, industrial copper clothing rails and a mix of fashion, interior and lifestyle: the interior of Felice Home of Brands reflects the vision of Bas van Kampen. Credits: Felice Home of Brands

Moving with trends and demand

Felice Home of Brands combines fashion, interiors and lifestyle in a carefully curated collection featuring brands such as Scandinavian Moss, Modström and Frnch. Van Kampen, who previously designed and built stores worldwide for G-Star, employs a distinctive strategy: constantly adapting to consumer behaviour. “After Covid-19, suddenly no one wanted to invest in their homes anymore, so we went from 70 percent interiors back to 80 percent clothing. Now you see a shift from minimalist Scandinavian to French fashion brands with a more refined style.”

Van Kampen spots trends early, often at international trade fairs like Maison & Objet. “For example, we were one of the first to sell Rains and we saw dried flowers suddenly explode in popularity after discovering them in Paris.” The strength of his shop lies in the element of surprise: “People might come in for clothes and fall in love with a kitchen. That is the idea.”

At Verse, owner Ciara Shah translates her vision of fashion into a distinctive concept store, with a focus on emerging, edgy brands. Credits: Verse

A shop with a ‘feel-good factor’

Verse, located on the street since 2018, is a curated concept store with a strong focus on exclusive, emerging brands. Founder Ciara Shah combines the shop with a wholesale agency, representing brands like Laagam and Mosj. This dual role gives her direct access to new collections and early drops. “We sell not only to consumers but also to about 100 retailers in the Netherlands. In the shop, we see directly how customers react to new brands.” These are labels with a distinct signature, often of European or Dutch origin.

Shah calls her colleagues ‘store stylists’ rather than salespeople. “They all have a lot of experience with styling and putting together great outfits.” The formula works: almost all customers come out of the fitting room for a chat and advice, Shah explains. “Shopping should be fun. There is always good music playing here. Whether it is Tuesday or Saturday, there is always a party vibe.”

The colourful window display of curated concept store Verse during a shopping event on the street, with cakes from Smother.cake. Credits: Verse

Creative atmosphere of London in De Pijp

Bricklane, named after the London shopping street of the same name, was founded 12 years ago by Britte Baudoin with her business partner. “Everyone said: you are crazy, everything is going online, do you dare to do it? We, however, immediately saw the potential of this location.” The location, close to Gerard Douplein, the metro and the museums, proved to be a bullseye. “It was an immediate hit.” The shop focuses on trend-driven womenswear with an accessible price range and a high turnover rate. The assortment consists of Danish brands like Pieces, Gina Tricot, sunglasses brand A. Kjaerbede and shoe brand Vagabond, supplemented with niche brands from Paris.

“Our strength lies in buying and speed. We know exactly what to select for our target audience,” explains Baudoin. Bricklane has a loyal customer base: regular customers from De Pijp, but also customers from the very beginning. “Young women who came here when they were 18 and now live in other parts of the city keep coming back.”

The warm, modern interior of Bricklane, with a strong focus on styling and presentation. The well-thought-out layout makes the range clear and inviting. Credits: Bricklane

Gerard Doustraat now has a distinct identity of its own. Whereas about ten years ago half of the premises were still empty or used as offices, the street now has 10 to 15 shops, mostly small-scale boutiques with a strong identity. “In the 12 years that I have been here, I have seen shops come and go, as in any shopping street. Generally, however, premises here are filled again very quickly.

"It is a desirable street,” states Baudoin. That appeal has everything to do with its composition. Shah cites diversity as a major strength: “You have Lois for jeans; newcomer Tally-Ho for the sustainable consumer; Just Waldo for designer vintage; and various jewellery and gift shops in between. All on one street.” What she feels is still missing is a premium shoe shop. That would be a nice addition to the sneaker selection at Baskèts.

At Bricklane, it is about more than just clothing from mainly Danish brands: accessories and shoes, such as from Vagabond, also have a place in the carefully styled shop. Credits: Bricklane

The power of neighbourhood solidarity

What also makes the street special is the way entrepreneurs collaborate. They keep in touch via a shared street app, refer customers to each other and collaborations regularly arise. For instance, van Kampen provides the plants at sneaker shop Baskèts. “Broodje Gerard has made key rings for entrepreneurs on the street that give a discount on coffee. I regularly use them for customers or when agents visit,” shares Shah.

Entrepreneurs also support each other in other practical ways. “For example, if we need flowers for our shops, we go to Sijmons or to the market, where many stallholders know us. That feels good! Everyone tries to buy locally as much as possible and support each other, ” affirms Shah. The collegiality also has a practical side. For example, the app is used to share alerts about shoplifting, a problem that entrepreneurs say has increased significantly in recent years.

A street in motion

Gerard Doustraat is on the verge of major changes. The entire De Pijp area will be transformed into a car-free shopping zone in the coming years: parking spaces will disappear and pavements will be widened. This brings both uncertainty and opportunities for entrepreneurs. “The street will be completely overhauled within the next two years. You have to take that into account in your buying. I see it mainly as a positive long-term development. After Covid-19, my mindset is: not much more can happen to us!,” says Baudoin.

Van Kampen shares that vision: “It is better to make everything car-free and turn it into a boulevard-style street. With more greenery, maybe a bicycle cellar – then you can really make something beautiful out of it.” Shah is actively coordinating with the municipality on behalf of the entrepreneurs. “As an entrepreneur, it is never easy in Amsterdam. We are trying to get everything aligned with each other, including how we will keep the street lively during the works.”

Although the retail mix is currently quite strong, some charming businesses have also been lost on Gerard Doustraat over the years. Traditional specialty shops like the cheesemonger and a tapas bar did not survive due to a lack of succession or because the Covid-19 pandemic finished them off. A small tool shop stood empty for almost two years before a pilates studio moved in. “The current trend is that the street is becoming increasingly trendy. A diverse shopping street also needs ‘ordinary’ shops like a greengrocer's. It is a shame that they are disappearing,” says Shah. Nevertheless, entrepreneurs are not very concerned about structural vacancy. “Most premises are filled again relatively quickly,” says van Kampen. “Although landlords sometimes wait for someone to move in at a higher rent.”

André Hazes and the spirit of De Pijp

Gerard Doustraat is inextricably linked with De Pijp – and De Pijp is inextricably linked with André Hazes Sr. “He was born here,” says Baudoin. Further down the street is Eddy Bar, once the regular pub of Hazes himself. “Regulars are there even during the day. People come especially from Belgium for it; it is a kind of monument for die-hard fans. That generates footfall, not necessarily our target group, but it does create a lot of buzz.”

The real secret of the street, however, is perhaps even simpler: the sense of community. On a sunny Friday or Saturday, many entrepreneurs sit outside their doors to welcome the weekend with a beer or a glass of wine. The market attracts a mix of locals, expats and tourists who are increasingly discovering the side streets as well. “It just remains a very pleasant neighbourhood. That makes this a street where people not only come to shop, but also to linger a while longer. Especially when the weather is nice,” concludes Baudoin.