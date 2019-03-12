Sir Philip Green sells BHS headquarters for 44 million pounds

Sir Philip Green has sold the former BHS head office in London for 44 million pounds to investment group Aprirose.

The sale comes nearly four years after Green offloaded the BHS retail group for just one pound. The building was reportedly under Arcadia ownership since 2016.

The former headquarters were situated in Marylebone House in central London and was put up for sale as as the Arcadia Group continued to see declining sales, The Sunday Times reports.

The news follows Green’s review of Arcadia, which in the past two years has seen the company close over 200 stores, including 62 Dorothy Perkins stores, 41 Evans closures and 26 at Wallis. There were a further 80 store closures between Topshop, Hopman, Miss Selfridge and Burton.

Arcadia currently owns retailers Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge, Topman, Topshop and Wallis.

Photo credit: BHS Leeds by Mtaylor848, source: Wikimedia Commons, copyright free