Skims open first-ever European pop-up at Selfridges

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and swimwear brand Skims has opened its first-ever European pop-up experience at Selfridges in London.

The Skims pop-up, located within The Selfridges Corner Shop, has been designed in partnership with the brand’s long-time collaborator, Willo Perron of Perron-Roettinger, as a summer Los Angeles poolside oasis, featuring spectacular diving boards and eye-catching palm tree structures.

Open until July 8, the pop-up offers Skims Swim to Europe for the first time, featuring the brand’s must-have swim essentials, including signature cuts in multiple coverage levels, with new products expected every week, from limited-edition swim collections to the latest seasonal colourways.

Images: Skims; Skims Corner Shop at Selfridges

Kim Kardashian, co-founder and creative director of Skims, said in a statement: “Our customers in Europe have been asking for a Skims pop-up experience since we launched our first pop-up two years ago, so I’m thrilled to bring Skims Swim to London for the first time ever and take over The Corner Shop at Selfridges with our most conceptual pop-up experience to date.

“We have followers all-over the world. As we enter the next phase of Skims retail, I look forward to connecting with these customers through innovative shopping experiences on a global scale.”

Skims plotting freestanding retail locations in the UK and Europe

The Skims Corner Shop is part of the brand’s continued partnership with Selfridges and once the swimwear pop-up has closed, Skims added that it will open a redesigned and expanded permanent Skims shop-in-shop space within the London department store later this summer.

In addition, Skims added that it has an ambitious retail expansion strategy, with plans to open freestanding stores across the UK and EU territories within the next three years, following the success of its strong e-commerce and multi-brand business in the region.

Robert Norton, chief commercial officer at Skims, added: “As we look to establish Skims as a global brand, Selfridges London is the optimal starting point for the next phase of Skims journey with our existing customer base in the UK and unparalleled business at Selfridges to date.

“The pop-up experience and expansion of our permanent shop-in-shop space at Selfridges set the framework for our global retail strategy, and we will continue to leverage multi-brand partnerships this year as we plan to open 35 shop-in-shops in the US and internationally.”

Skims was co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede in 2019 and offers underwear, loungewear, swimwear and shapewear. It is sold directly through its own e-commerce website and through select partnerships with retailers, including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, Ssense, Net-a-Porter, Lane Crawford, Holt Renfrew and David Jones.

