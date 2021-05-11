Sotheby's launches new retail destination called The Emporium

Sotheby’s, the luxury auction house, has opened a new retail destination to showcase its fine assortment of art, design and luxury items. Called The Emporium, the store is located in its New York flagship galleries as part of the company’s extension into online and offline shopping.

Currently on show and sale are over 5,000 authenticated luxury items across fine art, haute jewellery, collectible sneakers, watches, designer handbags, decorative objects, furniture and more.

Josh Pullan, Sotheby’s Head of Global Luxury Division, said: “Over the past year we’ve seen enormous growth and transformation within the luxury landscape, as evidenced by the success of online auctions and the response to our Buy Now e-commerce platform. Our newest retail venture in New York, The Emporium, presents a rich assortment of luxury lifestyle goods and fine art that clients can enjoy in person every day and buy instantly.”

Featuring a variety of price points, the online marketplace is backed by the cachet of a brand known for its trusted expertise, connoisseurship, and authentication for more than 275 years, said Sotheby’s. Marrying the best of e-commerce ease with the excitement of tangible retail shopping, The Emporium further positions Sotheby’s as the pre-eminent luxury and fine art destination.

The online and physical marketplace will be curated by a revolving group of tastemakers and influencers, beginning with makeup and clean beauty connoisseur Gucci Westman. “I am beyond thrilled to collaborate with Sotheby’s on an edit of luxury goods for the debut of The Emporium. The credibility, the curation, and the craftsmanship that come with the Sotheby’s stamp—knowing something has been vetted by such an exceptional eye—is special.” said Westman.