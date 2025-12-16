Spanish brand Bryan expands into London retail after surpassing three million euros

Founded and led by Andrea Moragues, the brand has evolved in four years from domestic production to an international structure with a presence in multi-brand retail, its own channel and a growth strategy that has just materialised in its first London store. The space opened in early November at 28 Henrietta Street in Covent Garden.

This move reinforces its international roadmap and signals a greater focus beyond Spain from 2026, positioning the brand in a new phase of development. With turnover now exceeding three million euros, Bryan sustains this growth through a product-centred positioning, production control and progressive expansion.

The company currently launches two complete collections per year, which sell out consistently. It anticipates that by 2026, international sales—both online and offline—will surpass those of the Spanish market.

Andrea Moragues, founder of Byan. Credits: Byan.

The company's strategy is built around three pillars. The first is brand value, constructed from a recognisable identity on the streets of Madrid and a proposition centred on product quality. Blazers with velvet lapels, present since the earliest collections, function as an iconic piece and element of aesthetic continuity.

Production takes place in small workshops in Spain, with a model that prioritises fabric traceability, finishing control and direct supervision of each garment. All pieces are developed with carefully sourced fabrics, patterns inspired by menswear tailoring and limited runs—a decision driven by both operational and positioning criteria.

The second pillar is internationalisation. Byan opted from the outset to grow beyond the domestic market gradually. The brand is currently present in spaces such as Liberty in London, Le Bon Marché in Paris, El Corte Inglés in Madrid and Lisbon, Bongénie in Switzerland and Falabella in Chile and Peru.

In the digital channel, international sales now account for over 60 percent, exceeding the company's initial targets. The US, UK and Italy represent the largest share of online demand outside Spain.

In the physical channel, 2024 marked the opening of the first own-brand store in Madrid, located at Claudio Coello 97, as an initial step to test direct retail. One year later, Byan has reinforced its international commitment with the opening of its first permanent point-of-sale in London, located on Henrietta Street in the Covent Garden area. Looking ahead to 2026, the company is considering a new opening in another international fashion capital, as part of an expansion plan yet to be finalised.

Credits: Byan.

The third pillar of the project is the team. Byan relies on a young structure that has grown alongside the brand and maintains a working culture close to that of a startup, with agile processes, data analysis and rapid execution capability.

The company now positions itself in a new stage of its business journey, marked by the consolidation of its model and expansion into new markets.