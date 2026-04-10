Spanish brand Nude Project opens pop-up in Los Angeles

Madrid – Following the success of its first pop-up in the Americas, Spanish streetwear brand Nude Project is renewing and elevating its commitment to the US market with the opening of a brand-new temporary store in the heart of Los Angeles. This is a particularly demanding and coveted retail location where the brand is showcasing the unique aspects of its DNA. Through considerable talent and effort, this has helped position the brand as one of the main “cult brands” among new generations of fashion lovers.

As mentioned, Nude Project finally ventured into the Americas last October 2025 with the opening of its first temporary physical point-of-sale across the Atlantic in Miami's Design District. This was its first store in the Americas and the US. Its launch should be seen in the context that the US market had long been the brand's second-largest market in terms of turnover. Bruno Casanovas, who co-founded the brand with Alex Benlloch, cited this as one of the main reasons for their decision to finally cross the Atlantic. The venture was a remarkable success, not only because of the buzz generated by the opening. After the first pop-up closed, Nude Project, through Casanovas himself, announced its ambitions to “bring Nude Project to the United States permanently”.

Nude Project pop-up at 8451 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles (USA), from April 4 to 19, 2026. Credits: Nude Project.

It is against this backdrop that the brand opened its new pop-up in the US this past Saturday, April 4. The temporary store will remain open until April 19 at 8451 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. This location is far from the Miami Design District where Nude Project first began to gauge the US retail scene. Two conclusions can be drawn from this choice. First, true to its strategy of selectively opening temporary points-of-sale, the streetwear brand continues to explore potential locations within the US for a definitive move. Second, Nude Project is clear about the “cult brand” aura it wants to convey, which is why it is setting up in unique commercial areas of the US market. This strategy was evident when it placed its commercial offering alongside brands like Balenciaga, Chanel and Prada in the Miami Design District. It is now repeating this by setting up its Los Angeles pop-up just a few steps away from the Adidas flagship in West Hollywood, and more importantly, from stores like Golden Goose, Isabel Marant and The Row.

Nude Project pop-up at 8451 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles (USA), from April 4 to 19, 2026. Credits: Nude Project.

Nude Project pop-up at 8451 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles (USA), from April 4 to 19, 2026. Credits: Nude Project.

Nude Project pop-up at 8451 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles (USA), from April 4 to 19, 2026. Credits: Nude Project.

“In the first weekend alone, the city's response has been overwhelming,” Nude Project highlighted, offering an initial assessment of the Los Angeles pop-up opening. This success was evident from the “endless queues” that formed at the pop-up's entrance, marking “the beginning of an experience that goes far beyond purchasing a garment,” they argued. As is customary for the streetwear brand's international activations, the experience has been enjoyed first-hand by figures such as, they note, “Becky G, who hosted a private dinner to inaugurate the space”. Other notable attendees included “makeup artist Ariel Tejada, a close collaborator of celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian; actor Moises Arias, known for his role in Hannah Montana, and his brother Mateo; and footballer Riqui Puig”.

More than just a store

Focusing on the pop-up itself, this temporary Los Angeles store is undoubtedly the best crystallisation to date of Nude Project's “selling without selling” strategy, which the brand has executed so well. It is a balancing act where the experience offered to the customer takes centre stage in the entire shopping journey. This experience ultimately masks and dilutes the commercial aspect to the point where it is no longer the main objective but rather a complement to a customer's visit to a Nude Project store, especially this Los Angeles pop-up.

Nude Project pop-up at 8451 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles (USA), from April 4 to 19, 2026. Credits: Nude Project.

Nude Project pop-up at 8451 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles (USA), from April 4 to 19, 2026. Credits: Nude Project.

Nude Project pop-up at 8451 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles (USA), from April 4 to 19, 2026. Credits: Nude Project.

In this carefully studied venture, which is yielding great returns for Bruno Casanovas and Alex Benlloch's brand, the Los Angeles pop-up's design features a space bathed in the brand's signature colour palette, with beige, chocolate brown and baby blue as the dominant shades. This colour scheme has been used to define a series of themed areas that reinterpret some of the most stereotypical concepts of US youth culture and the Los Angeles metropolitan area, such as arcades, the Santa Monica Pier and a typical fraternity house. These atmospheres come together within the pop-up, helping to create an immersive and genuine environment for showcasing and selling Nude Project's fashion offering. The offering also includes a series of unique and original pieces to celebrate the Los Angeles launch, including a T-shirt, a cap, a lighter and postcards.

Within this setting, the brand has created an immersive shopping experience by installing various vintage-style arcade machines, “claw machines” with customised brand prizes, a basketball hoop for free throws and even a coffee shop area. This coffee spot, developed in collaboration with specialty coffee brand A.M. Radio Coffee, has become a particularly busy area of the store during the various activations that have been taking place since its opening. These are part of a full calendar of events run in partnership with the Fever platform. The programme includes almost daily activities, with meet-ups, running groups, talks and live DJ sets. It will conclude on Sunday, April 19 with a closing party organised with A.M. Radio Coffee.

Nude Project pop-up at 8451 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles (USA), from April 4 to 19, 2026. Credits: Nude Project.

Nude Project pop-up at 8451 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles (USA), from April 4 to 19, 2026. Credits: Nude Project.

Nude Project pop-up at 8451 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles (USA), from April 4 to 19, 2026. Credits: Nude Project.

The “pop-up offers a total immersion in a retro-futuristic aesthetic that breaks with traditional retail codes,” by offering on one hand an atmosphere “inspired by classic Californian iconography and the lo-fi imagery of the late 90s,” and on the other, a full “cultural agenda,” Nude Project stated. This allows the pop-up to offer an experience that “goes beyond the visual” and the commercial. For three weeks, the space “will become an epicentre of cultural activity with a dynamic programme” designed “for those looking for more than just a simple visit” to a store. This is all thanks to a calendar of activations that, they detail, will feature “guests such as Lucas Barbosa, director of Rimas Label, and Daniela Matos, creative director,” as well as “exclusive musical showcases” and “the participation of renowned artists such as DJ Chase B”. “Every day will be different,” they remarked, “reinforcing the idea that Nude Project not only creates clothes, but also living spaces where creativity, community and urban culture converge”.

In summary Nude Project has opened a new pop-up in Los Angeles, consolidating its expansion in the US market following the success of its first temporary store in Miami.

The Los Angeles pop-up, located on the iconic Melrose Avenue, aims to reinforce Nude Project's "cult brand" image by positioning itself near luxury brands and offering an immersive, non-traditional shopping experience.

The pop-up space is designed with a retro-futuristic aesthetic that reinterprets Los Angeles youth culture, including themed areas, vintage arcade machines and a calendar of daily cultural events with artists and DJs.