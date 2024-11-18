Spanish brand Unfeigned expands to Paris, eyes London

Spanish brand Unfeigned is on a mission to transform men's basics into garments that stand out for their commitment to quality, design and the environment. After rapid international growth fuelled by its wholesale strategy, the brand is now ready to open a new chapter with the opening of its first physical store in Paris - an important step in further consolidating its global presence.

Behind this success are the five Gómez siblings who, with clearly defined roles within the company, have made their brand an example of how to combine tradition and modernity in a global market. “Teamwork is key. Everyone brings something unique to the table and this is reflected in what we offer our customers,” they explain.

FashionUnited spoke to three of the siblings: Rafa Gómez (CEO), Quino Gómez (head of international sales) and María Gómez (head of communications) to find out the secrets of their success and the ambitious international expansion.

The perfect white t-shirt

Credits: Unfeigned

When Rafa Gómez decided to found Unfeigned together with his sister Maria, the mission was clear: to design the perfect white t-shirt. “We were looking for a garment that not only had an impeccable cut, but would also retain its quality after several washes,” explains Rafa. This t-shirt, with its minimalist design and made of 100 percent organic cotton, became one of the brand's bestsellers and the starting point of an adventure that now includes 50 multi-brand points of sale around the world.

Since its debut with the spring/summer 2020 collection - in a complicated context characterised by the pandemic - Unfeigned has managed to expand its presence through wholesale channels around the world.

The brand has representatives and showrooms in cities such as New York, Nagoya (Japan), Melbourne, London, Paris and Madrid. Partners include international names such as Working Class Heroes and Monocle in the UK, Barber Shop in Korea and Everly 1978 in Japan. It also includes Wittmore in the USA, Minishop in Spain and a selected list of stores in Canada, Belgium, Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Bestseller: Basic t-shirt made from organic cotton in a functional and timeless design.

Basic t-shirt made from organic cotton in a functional and timeless design. Target group: Eco-conscious men between the ages of 25 and 45 who want to combine modern style, functionality and environmental commitment.

Eco-conscious men between the ages of 25 and 45 who want to combine modern style, functionality and environmental commitment. Physical stores: Madrid (17, Fernando VI /Salesas) and soon in Paris (22, Rue de la Perle/Le Marais).

Madrid (17, Fernando VI /Salesas) and soon in Paris (22, Rue de la Perle/Le Marais). Points of sale: Austria, Belgium, Canada (2), Germany (5), Japan (7), Korea, Netherlands, Spain (3), Switzerland (4), UK (25), USA (14).

Austria, Belgium, Canada (2), Germany (5), Japan (7), Korea, Netherlands, Spain (3), Switzerland (4), UK (25), USA (14). Wholesale: Showrooms in London, Paris, New York, Nagoya, Melbourne.

Showrooms in London, Paris, New York, Nagoya, Melbourne. Contact: info@unfeignedgear.com.

info@unfeignedgear.com. Prices: T-shirts from 50 euros, sweatshirts from 90 to 130 euros, pants from 120 euros and functional jackets from 200 euros.

T-shirts from 50 euros, sweatshirts from 90 to 130 euros, pants from 120 euros and functional jackets from 200 euros. Production: In Spain and Portugal, using certified materials such as organic cotton (GOTS) and recycled fabrics (GRS).

In Spain and Portugal, using certified materials such as organic cotton (GOTS) and recycled fabrics (GRS). Certifications: B Corp.

A new chapter in Paris

In September 2022, Unfeigned opened its first flagship store in Madrid's Salesas district. This multifunctional space also houses the offices and showroom and offers a selection of accessories and shoes from brands such as New Balance, Sandqvist, Paraboot, Topologie, Catchball, Sample and Merrell in addition to the clothing collection.

Two years later, the brand is about to conquer Paris with the opening of its second retail store, a strategic move that reinforces its international expansion. “Paris is a fashion capital that aligns with our global vision. It is the next logical step to get even closer to our international clientele,” explains Unfeigned CEO Rafa Gómez.

Unfeigned store in Madrid. Credits: Unfeigned

His brother Quino, who is responsible for this expansion, emphasises the key role of the city in the global fashion landscape and underlines the importance of Parisian trade fairs and events as part of the growth strategy. For years, the brand has cultivated a strong customer base in the country, whose relationships it now wants to strengthen with its physical presence. In addition, an opportunity had arisen that “could not be missed,” according to Quino Gómez.

22 Rue de la Perle in the picturesque Le Marais neighbourhood will be the brand's new headquarters in Paris. The design of the space was entrusted to Anaïs Fernon, a Parisian architect and friend of the brand, who managed to give the space its own personality while preserving the essence of Unfeigned.

The opening is scheduled for the week of 20th January 2025.

"London will follow"

FW24 collection by Unfeigned. Credits: Unfeigned

This move not only symbolises “the biggest step the company has taken in the last two years,” but also strengthens its presence at a time when its wholesale model is growing steadily. Markets such as Australia, Benelux and Germany are emerging as pillars of its success, while its own expansion is seen as a strategic addition to continue its global growth.

In this context, London remains firmly in the company's sights. “London has an important audience for us. There is a strong interest in sophisticated design and functional fashion, values that link directly to Unfeigned,” says Maria. “We believe in a design that adapts to the pace of today’s life and offers versatility without compromising on aesthetics. We want our clothes to be the perfect wardrobe staple, pieces that are suitable for both work and leisure.”

“We are proud of our roots, which are very important to us, but we also want to become international without borders,” says Quino Gómez, head of international sales. “London will follow,” he assures.

Commitment to sustainability

Sustainability has been a central part of Unfeigned's philosophy from the very beginning. The brand produces its garments locally in Spain and Portugal, using materials such as organic cotton and recycled fabrics. This responsible approach has earned Unfeigned international certifications such as GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) and GRS (Global Recycled Standard). In 2024, Unfeigned was awarded B-Corp status, recognising the company's positive impact on society and the environment.

To ensure the transparency of its processes, Unfeigned was one of the first brands to enter into a partnership with start-up Retraced. Their app enables customers to track every stage of the production of their garments, from the sourcing of raw materials to delivery. “We want our customers to have full confidence in what they buy and understand the journey behind each product,” explains Rafa Gómez.

This article was originally publishedred on FashionUnited.es. Parts of the article were translated using an AI language tool. Edited by Simone Preuss.