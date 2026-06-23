Superdry&Co to open 21 stores in Europe in 2026, expanding into Latam and the Middle East

New stores in Europe, entry into markets like Latam and the Middle East, and a collection that leverages preppy style and excellent value for money as the winning strategy to embrace an ever-widening target audience: this outlines Superdry&Co's strategy for the coming months. CEO Julian Dunkerton shared these insights with FashionUnited during his recent visit to Florence for Pitti Uomo, where the brand presented its Spring/Summer 27 collection.

The plans for the successful label, created over twenty years ago by Dunkerton, also include launching other brands related to Superdry. These can fit into the company's "galaxy" of labels and benefit from the brand's large following and success, while also complementing its product offering. Among these is Bench, a British lifestyle brand rooted in Manchester's music, skateboard, and BMX subcultures, but more names will soon join the list. We spoke about this and more with CEO Julian Dunkerton.

You are returning to Pitti Uomo for the third consecutive season: what is the added value of this Italian trade fair for a brand like Superdry&Co?

It's an international showcase where we can meet our clients and many buyers of different nationalities who are crucial for business development. We actually launched our brand right here in Florence 23 years ago, so for us, it's a homecoming. At this stand, which features the same Hamptons-inspired concept as our stores, we are presenting the men's and women's collections in an ideal setting that perfectly represents the stylistic evolution of Superdry&Co.

What are the defining elements of the Spring/Summer 27 collection for both men and women?

The new season is a celebration of modern preppy style, the effortless ease of the warm season, and classic lifestyle apparel featuring relaxed silhouettes, quality fabrics, and authentic color palettes. The result is a collection that feels both familiar and fresh, paying homage to the brand's heritage.

The men's line reflects a thoughtful approach to casual classics, with boxy linen cabana shirts, lightweight pleated chinos, cotton boating jackets, and fluidly structured jackets forming the foundation of a season-ready wardrobe. Micro-checks and refined stripes add texture and a touch of understated character across the range.

The women's line effortlessly reworks iconic lifestyle pieces. Preppy knitwear and jersey garments layer over sophisticated transitional jackets, classic shirts, lightweight summer dresses, and warm-weather essentials, creating a wardrobe that balances comfort, elegance, and a subtle touch of originality.

The women's and men's collections are very well-balanced, both contributing similarly to your turnover: what is the secret to this success?

We are bringing the brand back to its true roots; we've modernized its preppy DNA. We started by targeting "young at heart" women, and now we are capturing a massive teenage audience. We've successfully managed the brand's evolution, expanding our target demographic while anticipating consumer needs.

Our collections offer quality at an affordable price point, it's an excellent balance. I want to emphasize that we haven't cut corners on production costs because we know how to deliver the right quality in any market. You have to give customers quality at a fair price, because many brands, especially in the past, raised their prices too high, and people are now turning away from them. With Superdry&Co, we've positioned ourselves correctly, which is probably why we are here growing with double-digit sales. We are a brand that does retail, not just a simple retailer.

Who are your main target demographics?

Our target is highly cross-generational, spanning teenagers, young women, boys, and men. We designed the collection by introducing trends tailored to specific segments. For example, the vintage style of hoodies, rugby shirts, and T-shirts with 3D elements was created for younger consumers who love '90s vintage style. Fewer prints and more elements of this kind will define next Spring/Summer's collection.

For the more mature man, the collection reflects a thoughtful approach to casual icons, featuring boxy linen shirts, cotton boating jackets, and fluidly tailored jackets. With the women's line, as I mentioned earlier, by targeting young women we managed to capture teenagers as well.

In short, we expanded our audience by connecting very specifically with certain demographics and tailoring garments for those customers. We didn't eliminate our original demographic; we added a new one, which is exactly how we developed womenswear, which now represents 50 percent of our business.

You have developed a major retail and wholesale strategy focused on greater control and cohesion, with a strong focus on Europe. What are the upcoming openings?

We will open twenty-one stores this year. Six will open in Europe this fall: one in Belgium, one in Paris (before October), and four in the UK. The sales figures recorded in our stores are remarkable, so it's the right time to reinvest in physical retail. Landlords have scaled back their expectations compared to the past, making it viable to focus heavily on our retail strategy again.

The store, with its window displays and Hamptons-style concept, is crucial for engaging young people. It's a space that holds genuine meaning for the local community and becomes a destination, a place where people feel a true sense of belonging to the Superdry world. Of course, all channels, including e-commerce, are fundamental to reaching the customer. In other parts of Europe, like Italy, for example, we are targeting department stores. We have an extensive network of about eleven agents across that market.

We know that this summer Superdry welcomed several new wholesale and franchise partners into its family: which markets will open up for the brand thanks to these partnerships, and what does this expansion mean for Superdry's global presence?

Yes, we are focusing on Argentina and will open our first two locations at the end of August with a partner who plans to launch up to 78 stores across the Latam region. A few weeks ago, we signed an agreement to develop the Middle East region, including Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, in some markets, we are building the Superdry&Co brand presence through department stores. Once we have consolidated our footprint there, we will open up to franchising, which is an excellent formula for growth alongside our corporate-owned stores.

You recently relaunched the Bench brand: how is it performing?

Fantastically, we are really happy. Back in the '90s, I was the largest retailer of Bench, and the new collection carries a touch of nostalgia while remaining highly relevant to this generation, featuring archive-inspired pieces with fresh, modern touches.

Bench fits perfectly into the youth-oriented space we are creating, targeting the 16 to 24 age bracket with accessible, trendy styles characterized by a '90s grunge aesthetic. This beautifully complements the preppy offering of the main Superdry line.

What are the business forecasts for the coming months?

We have an extensive pipeline of new opportunities on the horizon. The figures today are highly positive: we grew by 10.2 percent on a like-for-like basis in wholesale through existing partners, and we plan to double the size of the business over the next three to five years. Additionally, we are looking into new collaborations with satellite brands revolving around Superdry, you'll be hearing more about that in the coming months.