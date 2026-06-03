Superdry & Co to Open New Store in Sheffield’s Heart of the City

Superdry is a fashion name known across the world, expanding to 157 countries during its 23-year history and now it’s heading to Sheffield City Centre as part of the incredible Heart of the City development.

Superdry was founded in the UK in 2003, blending vintage Americana with British heritage and a preppy aesthetic across menswear, womenswear and childrenswear.

Renowned for its quality fabrications, elevated fits and premium branding, Superdry & Co has agreed a deal to move into a unit on Pinstone Street, formerly the Weekday store, with fit out expected to start in the coming weeks and the grand opening due to be on Friday 3rd July.

The announcement continues the brand’s presence within the city having recently closed its store in the Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

It marks another major milestone for Sheffield City Council’s brilliant Heart of the City project which continues to transform the area around Cambridge Street into a vibrant, exciting and trendy place to live, work and enjoy.

Julian Dunkerton, Founder & CEO of Superdry, said: "Sheffield is a fantastic city, and our new location on Pinstone Street gives us a real opportunity to bring the Superdry & Co format here and show customers what the brand stands for today. We're also looking forward to building a great team locally and bringing new retail jobs into the city centre. There's a lot happening around Heart of the City, and we're delighted to be part of it."

Sean McClean, Director of Regeneration and Development at Sheffield City Council, said: “It was and continues to be our ambition to attract high quality, internationally renowned brands to our Heart of the City development, with the addition of Superdry & Co to our retail offering we are continuing to achieve that goal. The unit Superdry is moving into is one of the biggest within the project marking a major sign of the confidence the business has in the Heart of the City and Sheffield City Centre as a whole.”

Mark Williams, Chairman of asset management company RivingtonHark said: “The addition of Superdry & Co continues to add to the retail appeal of the city centre. This builds on recent office lettings (over 150,000 sq. ft in the city), but it’s not the end, with more businesses choosing to move into Sheffield due to be announced in the coming weeks and months.”