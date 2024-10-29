Swiss department store Manor modernizes its fashion departments

Manor is modernising its fashion range. The new fashion concept will be gradually introduced in twelve department stores over the next three years.

The largest Swiss department store group is investing 50 million Swiss francs in the renovation. The modernized departments at the Basel and Lausanne locations will start at the end of October. The stores in Lugano, Vevey and Geneva will follow next year, with the remaining stores to follow later.

The new concept not only aims to give the shop window or store design a new look, but also to revamp the manor.ch webshop, the app and the social media presence. The department store group operates a total of 59 stores in Switzerland.

Fresh assortment

The fashion department is divided into the themes of Contemporary, Casual and Classic. At the same time, Manor is also expanding its range of brands to include 20 new labels. In Basel, for example, there are now: American Vintage, Armed Angels, Someday, Hugo Red, Hugo Blue, Michael Kors, Liu Jo, Marella, Edited and Boss Orange, Maerz Munich, G-Lab, Ted Baker, Daily Paper and Farah.

However, the range will be adapted regionally. The newly renovated department in Lausanne, for example, includes brands such as Maje, Samsøe Samsøe and Drykorn.

The new Look for Swiss retailer Manor Credits: Manor.

