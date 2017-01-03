'Take-back Tuesday' set to be busiest day for online shopping returns

London - Today, Tuesday January 3, has not only been highlighted as the first full working day of the year - it is also set to become the busiest return days of the year according to the Royal Mail.

The mail delivery service predicts the number of returns of unwanted online purchases or gifts to increase by over 50 percent on Tuesday in comparison to the average number of returned packages per day last month, which is why is has been given the nick name "take back Tuesday."

Clothing and footwear are set to be the most returned items purchased online, as a recent study from Cambridge University shows the most regretted purchases across the UK tend to be clothing or footwear. A survey carried out by the Royal Mail's Delivery Matters - Return Special also found that 30 percent of online shoppers returned women's apparel, with 17 percent returning children's clothing.

The surge in returns prediction is said to be based on the number of return packages already logged in with Royal Mail through its Tracked Returns service, which is currently being used by over 1,000 online retailer across the country. In January 2015 the Royal Mail also saw its highest returns volume of the fiscal year.

