Target launches Black History Month collection

Target is celebrating Black History Month by partnering with its Black team members, designers and other visionaries for an exclusive product assortment and Black Beyond Measure marketing campaign.

Its product assortment ranges from apparel and accessories to décor, including products featuring designs from its inaugural three HBCU Design Challenge winners.

Earlier this year, Target stated it would invest at least 5 percent of its annual media budget with Black-owned media starting in 2022.

“This year we invested and partnered with more Black artists, designers, brands and even farms than ever before to bring the assortment to life,” Tawnya Artisst, Target’s design director of multicultural product design and advancement, told Footwear News. “This approach has allowed us to realize the 2022 theme of ‘Creating our Own Future,’ given that the overwhelming majority of the assortment products were created by and with members of the Black community.”

Other retailers embracing Black History Month include beauty giant Ulta, Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Victoria Secret and Dollar General. Gap and Old Navy have pledged to donate 50,000 dollars to the Fifteen Percent Pledge in continued support of their work to advance racial and economic equity for the Black community.

The U.S. Retail Leaders Industry Association says Black History Month provides all American retailers an opportunity to celebrate the incredible historical contributions of Black Americans to every community and every industry across the U.S. It’s also a chance to continue listening and learning about the Black experience of today and identifying opportunities to enact real change.