The best loved retailer in the UK is Amazon

Amazon has topped the list as the the most loved retailer in the UK, according to a new study of 96,000 consumers from BrandVue Retail.

The research, which rates the top 100 retailers according to how loved they are by consumers, also identifies a direct correlation between an emotive brand connection and commercial return. Marks & Spencer (8) and John Lewis (13) are the only other fashion retailers in the top twenty. Next (32), TK Maxx (35) and Debenhams (40) round out fashion retailers in the top fifty.

What do the top brands have in common?

Amazon, Aldi and M&S Simply Food, the top three brands, are unified by customer connection. According to BrandVue, they’ve “all nailed one or more of the key factors in retail: value, a clear product advantage, and convenience. While Amazon leads with convenience, Aldi offers great value for money and M&S Simply Food tempts consumers with its premium, yet accessible and innovative ranges.”

In a climate of fierce competition and abundant choice, all three brands have found a way to build a relationship with customers that goes beyond the functional. The data highlights the commercial importance of making a deeper and more personal emotional connection with customers.

The future of retail

Amazon’s success shows that the relevance of online to retailers is beyond question. However, it does not tell the whole story. Discount retailer B&M, for example, intends to invest heavily in its estate over the coming months – opening around 50 new UK stores. The Range has also delivered impressive trading numbers built upon its strong high street presence. Additionally, Amazon itself will open 3,000 Amazon Go stores globally by 2021.

Increasing physical availability is not just about an effective online strategy. Convenience for many of us still means we want products ‘here and now’ and will choose to go in store.

BrandVue data suggests that, in order to retain consumer relevance, digital and traditional retailers will continue to come together. Although such omni-channel experiences remain the ideal, currently brand connections are rarely joined-up, failing to offer consumers a truly consistent, cross-channel buying experience.

As the lines between digital and physical shopping experiences blur, retailers need to prioritise an agile response to customer needs with branded touchpoints across all parts of the buying journey.

Photo: Amazon newsroom