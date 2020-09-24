The Bias Cut updates website and logo for AW20 collection

Online fashion boutique The Bias Cut has introduced a new logo, website design and packaging to coincide with the launch of its AW20 collection.

The new season puts an increased focus on British and sustainable brands, with more recycled and biodegradable fabrics and a mix of new season pieces with designs from previous collections to encourage customers to curate long-lasting and sustainable wardrobes.

The collection also offers a wider range of accessories and jewellery following the growing demand for the categories in recent months during the Covid-19 pandemic. Founder Jacynth Bassett told FashionUnited in June that sales of accessories soared by 455 percent from mid-March to June compared to the previous three months.

The AW20 collection has been launched on an updated “slicker and smarter” site offering extra features including a responsive cart drawer and dynamic checkout buttons. A new streamlined logo, graphics, and updated colour palettes “to introduce seasonal tones amongst the signature burgundy” have also been introduced - designed by creative graphic designer Eliska Haskovoca.

“After a turbulent year so far, AW20 is the ideal time to hit refresh. We believe style doesn’t fade - it evolves - so that’s the mantra we’ve followed throughout, from the AW20 collection to our website rebuild and rebranding. We’ve stayed true to our values and heart by keeping core elements and features, whilst injecting freshness and refinement,” founder Jacynth Bassett commented.

“We are very excited to continue offering women an empowering, inclusive shopping destination. Feedback has been resoundingly positive, with customers universally praising the revamp for being fresh and modern whilst staying true to The Bias Cut values and brand they love. And so far the stats prove it, with total revenue up by 102 percent since the relaunch!”