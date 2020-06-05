The-Bias-Cut.com founder on the boutique’s unexpected lockdown success

Against what has been a generally bleak backdrop for the fashion industry in recent months, it's always nice to hear fragments of good news. One such silver lining is the success story of online fashion boutique The Bias Cut during the UK’s three-month lockdown - a success it said it owes to its loyal customer base.

“As soon as the government introduced the furlough scheme and lockdown, we were surprised to see an immediate increase in sales, indicating a sense of financial security amongst our customers - who tend to be ABC1 women over 45-years-old,” said founder Jacynth Bassett. “Despite the changes, they knew their circumstances and appeared to have greater confidence to shop.”

She added that many customers contacted her to show support for the independent boutique - some of which even wavered self-imposed bans on clothing shopping to make purchases.

‘Unexpected’ jump in revenue

Thanks to that support, the company saw an unexpected uplift in sales from mid-March compared to the previous three months, with revenue at the boutique up 123 percent and sales of accessories soaring by 455 percent.

That spike in accessories was an indication of how consumer shopping habits shifted during lockdown, said Bassett, adding that statement earrings - which were “perfect for wearing on a zoom call” - were particularly popular.

The boutique’s sales via Instagram also surged by 284 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, revenue since mid-March increased 56 percent.

Bassett said that her small team “closely monitored” Covid-19 developments when early reports of the pandemic surfaced in January, and in doing so was able to respond quickly to necessary changes.

That meant the company was able to continue business ”with no interruptions” and without being forced to furlough or lay off any staff.

“Whilst this has inevitably been a very difficult and distressing period for everyone, the continued support of our customers, both existing and new, has been touching,” Bassett said. “Receiving wonderful emails and messages from them has kept us going, and to know we're adding a small ray of light to their days makes everything we do worthwhile.”

She added that she has seen a “lovely reaction” to the company’s Look for the Rainbow campaign launched in April which sees 25 percent of total proceeds from all of its rainbow, heart and star motif clothing and accessories donated to Hospice UK.

As an extension of that, the company is now selling rainbow print face coverings, with 5 pounds per purchase getting donated to the same charity.