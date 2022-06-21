The Cheapest & Best Way to Ship Clothes with Easyship

Clothing and apparel is an eCommerce staple of increasing popularity. According to the research firm Statista, eCommerce revenues from clothes and apparel sales are projected to grow $153.6 billion by 2024, representing a 67% increase since 2019.

Use this guide to unlock the cheapest way to ship clothes domestically and internationally (and how to unlock a few essential tips).

So, What’s the Cheapest Way to Ship Clothes?

Package weight has a significant impact on the cheapest way to ship clothes. Other facts that impact the cheapest shipping cost include factors such as the following:

Courier service

Delivery speed

Shipping distance

Package dimensions

Couriers like USPS, UPS, FedEx, or others set the shipment price by size or weight, whichever is more costly. Though shipping clothes are typically inexpensive, you want to avoid overpaying. This means getting your package weight right, rounded to the nearest pound.

Credit: Artwell (from Adobe Stock Images)

For example, a 2-pound package of clothes from New York City to London with UPS Worldwide Expedited® costs $159.19. However, using a shipping platform with pre-negotiated, discounted rates can save you over a hundred dollars.

With Easyship, you can pay $39.21 for shipping the same 5-pound package from NYC to London with UPS Worldwide Expedited®.

How Easyship Can Help Your Brand in 2022

For online merchants, knowing how to cost-effectively ship to customers is critical. This means considering your options for cost-effective couriers.

Credit: Odua Images (from Adobe Stock Images)

Using Easyship gives you direct access to 250+ global courier services and savings up to 91% off shipping rates. You'll also gain access to features and benefits such as the following:

Free Shipping Rates Calculator: Access high-volume discounts from major couriers. Plus, get instant access to delivery lead times from premium shipping couriers

Easyship Branding Suite: Easyship provides a delivery experience consistent with your brand. Add your logo and advertising materials to your packing slips, landing pages, and tracking emails

Shipping Policy Generator: Our shipping policy generator helps merchants and crowdfunding campaigns generate their shipping policy by providing tracking and insurance options, plus other vital information for your shipping process

Create a free account to discover the cheapest ways to ship clothes domestically and internationally