The Karine Augis Brand Moves Into The New Flying Solo Concept Store in Paris

We are delighted to announce that the brand will be present in Paris in the magnificent Louvre district for the imminent opening of the new Flying Solo concept store. This is situated within a beautifully renovated and attractive building with its striking Parisian architecture. Until the end of the year, this unique opportunity will give fashion lovers a fantastic chance to discover Karine Augis' collection of coated canvas handbags and accessories in an exceptional setting.

Credits: Karine Augis

An Exclusive Venue for a Captivating Experience

Situated in a prestigious area in the heart of the fashion capital, Flying Solo Paris is the place to be for fashion enthusiasts keen to discover new brands and new talent. Flying Solo is an emblematic show room and concept store originating in New York city, with two locations in the heart of the Soho district. The opening in Paris will be their first international location. Every detail, from the interior design to the presentation of the products, has been meticulously thought out to offer visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in the discovery of unique and diverse collections. In this special setting, customers will also be able to meet the designers, and engage in conversations about their worlds and discover the stories that have shaped their craft.

Credits: Karine Augis

Credits: Karine Augis

A Fleeting, And Yet, Profound Experience Not to be Missed

We invite you to join us in celebrating the launch of Flying Solo Paris. Whether you're a fashion enthusiast or simply curious about new trends, this short-lived experience is an opportunity not to be missed.