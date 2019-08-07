The Modist picks Bicester Village for first European pop-up

Luxury modest e-tailer The Modist will be launching its first European pop-up at designer outlet Bicester Village from 12 August to 24 September.

At the pop-up, The Modist will showcase collections from its own brand Layeur as well as a curated selection of pieces from leading luxury brands.

“We are delighted about the collaboration with Bicester Village, a pioneer in creating retail experiences that reflect their understanding of the customer, and we are excited to expand our community through them,” said founder and CEO of The Modist Ghizlan Guenez in a statement.“The Modist is dedicated to offering an elevated and relevant experience to modest dressers globally across their diverse backgrounds, and our pop-up at Bicester Village will embody that.”

Launched in March 2017 on International’s Women’s Day, the Modist is a global online platform for luxury modest fashion. Since then the Dubai-based platform has garnered support from leading fashion names, receiving investments from Farfetch, Nicola Bulgari and Vaultier7.

“Ghizlan Guenez’s game-changing vision has captured the attention of a generation with women across the globe embracing the elegance of dressing modestly,” commented Desirée Bollier, chair and chief merchant of Value Retail Management, operator of The Bicester Village Shopping Collection.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming The Modist’s first European boutique to Bicester Village this summer; the pop-up will allow our international guests the chance to discover The Modist’s unique edit of the world’s most exciting brands who are quietly leading the charge in modest fashion.”