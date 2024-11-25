The power of extras in wholesale: How accessories enhance the brand experience

Accessories and extras are no longer just supplementary products for retailers; they play a crucial role in reinforcing brand identities and creating a cohesive shopping experience that extends beyond the clothing racks. Retailers are increasingly recognising the strategic value of these extras within their wholesale strategies, including attention-grabbing displays, point-of-sale materials, and items like socks and caps that align with the brand’s theme. These elements contribute to an experience that remains true to the brand's core. They allow consumers to connect more deeply with the brand and provide B2B partners with a powerful tool to attract customers and build loyalty.

A fish named Fred: Unique signature in extras

A fish named Fred, with its distinctive playful and cheerful style, has embraced this concept wholeheartedly. The brand goes beyond clothing, offering a wide range of extras to create a complete brand experience. These additional products, such as uniquely printed mugs and colourful socks, are in line with the brand's quirky identity and give retailers the opportunity to offer their customers extras while creating a distinctive brand experience. The brand reinforces this impact with bespoke promotional materials – think shop-in-shop furniture, wallpaper, and decorative displays – that turn the store into a living extension of A fish named Fred.

Creative inspiration and customer loyalty

Each collection from A fish named Fred is inspired by a theme, and the additional products bring this narrative to life. As well as themed items, the brand also focuses on personal touches for its customers, such as concert tickets or a bottle of wine, to strengthen B2B client relationships. These extras highlight A fish named Fred's appreciation for its retailers, fostering loyalty and building a strong connection that goes beyond the product itself.

A complete concept: 'Sahara Sunset'

For summer 2025, A fish named Fred launched a line inspired by the theme "Sahara Sunset". For this collection, they developed a luxurious box of soaps. The packaging is fully branded with A fish named Fred's look and prints, and the soaps are embossed with the brand's logo and coloured to match the theme. This is just one example of how the brand continues to innovate its products.

Looking to the future, A fish named Fred is highly enthusiastic; exciting collaborations and projects are on the horizon, with more details to be revealed soon. The challenge, however, lies in convincing retailers of the value of a complete offering. While the focus often remains on core products such as blazers and shirts, A fish named Fred stresses that a holistic approach enhances the shopping experience and strengthens brand identity. For retailers and B2B partners, this is a significant advantage: a total experience that engages customers and builds loyalty. According to A fish named Fred, shopping should be an experience, and suppliers should go above and beyond to make it happen.