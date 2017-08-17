These are the 9 Jones Bootmaker stores which have shut down

London - Jones Bootmaker closed down 9 of its stores this weekend, following a strategic review carried out by the footwear retailer's new owner, Endless. FashionUnited has gathered the 9 stores which closed on the map below.

The store closures have been linked to a wider business review, conducted in order to help stabilize the business, according to a spokesperson at Jones Bootmaker. "It is never an easy decision to make, but in order to support the future growth of the business we had to review all aspects of the business and cut down our store portfolio," said the spokesperson to FashionUnited. In addition, Jones Bootmaker no longer stock children's footwear, which led to over space in a number of the stores close as well as a loss of viable business for other stores. "Our store lease reviews with landlords are still undergoing," added the spokesperson.

Following the store closures, Jones Bootmaker has resolved to continue investing in its remaining stores and systems to strengthen its core business. The company recently invested in a new ePos system and is currently investing in a new retail format which will be rolled out to its remaining stores by the end of the year. "Unfortunately store closures are part of our program to get the business right. We celebrate our 160th anniversary this year and aim to ensure we continue to trade for another 160 years."