‘Today’s talent wants purpose and genuine values’: François Rico of Retail Conseil on the future of retail talent

The rules of retail recruitment have fundamentally changed. In 2026, talent is no longer looking solely for a paycheck; it is looking for purpose, values and long-term growth. To understand how brands can adapt to a new era shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, changing workforce expectations and AI integration, FashionUnited spoke with François Rico, Head-hunter, fashion and luxury specialist at Retail Conseil. From the reality of the so-called “loyalty shortage” to the importance of authentic leadership, Rico shares his perspective on building resilient retail teams.

The retail industry is moving at a breakneck pace. From your perspective, is the current market facing a labour shortage or a ‘loyalty shortage’?

François Rico: I don’t believe there is a labour shortage. What we are seeing is a change in workforce expectations, which I believe is very valuable. Today’s talent wants purpose and genuine values. Brands that offer this to both customers and employees attract strong people and retain them. When the mission is clear, everyone wins.

What are the primary shifts defining the market as we move through 2026?

The market is currently marked by uncertainty and limited visibility. There is more fear of change because of global tensions, such as the conflict in Iran, which affects local markets in the Gulf countries, but also China and the US. With a weaker dollar, many brands have frozen different projects. Let’s hope that greater stability in the second half of the year can create a positive effect by September.

How are digital transformation and AI-driven tools changing what companies look for? Is the human touch losing its value?

I don’t think so. In our industry, particularly luxury goods and hospitality, AI is a useful tool to support business operations in many areas, and companies need teammates who can integrate it. However, the human touch remains the cornerstone of experiential businesses.

Where is the biggest disconnect between what retailers think they need and what the talent pool is actually offering?

We are here to help both sides adjust. We continuously advise our clients and candidates on how to adapt. Companies that respond to the search for meaning at work, offer decent packages and invest in their people usually win. We help make that match happen through information, analysis and our understanding of retail trends.

Credits: François Rico of Retail Conseil. Credits: Retail Conseil

Beyond raising salaries, how can companies attract top-tier talent?

Authenticity and meaning in the workplace. There is no longer room for greenwashing or fake values. Customers and employees want real values. People want to learn, grow, find a work-life balance, receive recognition and feel aligned with their company’s values.

In an era of automated hiring, why does a People Specialist still matter?

It saves time and leads to higher quality assessments. Screening a résumé with keywords is not enough. A candidate’s motivation, drivers and potential cannot be fully automated.

For a store-level professional looking to transition into a Head Office role, what is the ‘missing link’?

Head office roles often require technical expertise, for example in supply chain, merchandising or controlling. The most transferable asset is client experience and business unit management. In these cases, leadership, agility and the ability to replicate successful practices are essential.

What are the most common mistakes you see during the interview process today?

Inconsistent storytelling. When a candidate's narrative doesn't align, it eventually self-reveals.

Everyone talks about ‘cultural fit’. How can a company actually measure it during a short interview?

There are many ways to identify cultural fit during an interview: attitude, mindset, values and motivations can all be compared with a company’s DNA. The better I know my client, the more efficient and relevant the assessment will be. We always take time to understand our clients’ values and purpose.

If you had to pick three non-negotiable traits for a retail leader today, what would they be?

Leadership, vision, and mindset.

How can a smarter recruitment strategy reduce turnover?

It is all about projection. Once all aspects of a personality are assessed, we need to project the candidate into the client’s environment and evaluate what will work, what will not, and how quickly it will succeed. We cover the trial period of our placements, so it is in our interest to ensure the fit is right.

If you could dispel one common myth about starting a career in retail, what would it be?

The perception of retail careers has changed a lot. I believe many smart young professionals now understand the benefits of starting in retail, whether they want to stay in stores or later move into head office positions.