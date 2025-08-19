Topshop reveals Liberty as UK wholesale partner

Since Topshop management confirmed plans to roll-out the newly revived brand through wholesale, onlookers have continued to speculate who exactly its UK partner will be. Now, just days after Topshop made its official relaunch in a runway show on Trafalgar Square, the mystery seems to have been solved.

On its Instagram page, Topshop continued its cryptic manner of posting and teased premium department store Liberty as a potential retail partner. The news was then confirmed to Elle UK by Liberty’s group buying and merchandising director, Lydia King, who referenced Topshop’s prior cultural influence on London.

King stated: “To be a part of [Topshop’s] return, when there’s so much nostalgia about the location, and the brand, and the cultural moment, is really exciting.”

The destination of Liberty’s is notable given that the retailer’s London flagship is just a stone’s throw away from where Topshop’s former Oxford Street store was once located. Fans of the brand are continuing to call for the store’s own return via social media, citing nostalgia and cultural significance as emotional drivers.

Liberty joins a growing list of European retailers in confirming plans to stock Topshop, with the likes of Ireland’s McElhinneys, France’s Printemps and Belgium’s Zeb already among those on board. Any plans to reopen owned and operated stores by Topshop, however, have not yet been confirmed.