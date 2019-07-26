Tory Burch opens Tmall flagship

Tory Burch is expanding her Chinese retail footprint, and her next step in doing so is a new flagship on China's Tmall platform. Retail Tech Innovation Hub has reported that the brand now has a new flagship on the Alibaba-owned Tmall Luxury Pavilion Platform.

This partnership is Tory Burch's first third party e-commerce venture in China. The company chose an excellent time to launch as they can capitalize on the upcoming Chinese Valentine's Day. In honor of the event, the company has created a Chinese Valentine's Day tool. Through the use of the AR Buy+ function on Mobile Taobao customers can scan heart shapes and send love letters to their loved ones.

Tory Burch currently operates 34 stores in China, including five new ones that opened this year. The new Tmall store will showcase the brand’s apparel, shoes, accessories and bags.

photo: via Toryburch.com