Totême opens first store in Denmark

Totême has opened the doors of its first store in Denmark. The first images of the new store, located in the historic Egmont building in Copenhagen on Vognmagergade, were revealed on the womenswear brand's Instagram account.

Totême, founded in 2014 by Swedish couple Elin Kling and Karl Lindman, is known for its understated luxury look. Over the past decade, the luxury brand has gained considerable popularity and built a loyal customer base.

According to Business of Fashion, Totême has been profitable since 2025 and has an annual turnover of more than 100 million euros, the media outlet wrote in November 2023.

Totême recently appeared as a newcomer in the Lyst ranking of most popular brands for the third quarter of 2024. The country jacket - a green jacket in British countryside style - was on the list of 'hottest products' among consumers.

Other well-known garments from the Totême collection include a silk blouse with monogram print, a chunky knit alpaca wool sweater and a wool coat with a fringed scarf.

Last September, Totême presented its spring/summer 2025 collection during New York Fashion Week and, earlier, in January, the fashion brand participated in Paris Fashion Week where it presented its autumn/winter 2024 collection.

The brand is available through well-known luxury web shops such as Net-a-Porter and Farfetch, and further operates physical retail locations in London, New York and Los Angeles.