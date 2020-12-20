UK cancels Christmas for shoppers and retailers

The UK Government has ordered millions of Brits to stay at home, imposing new lockdown restrictions on non-essentials stores. As London and the south-east of England grapple with a more infectious strain of coronavirus, Christmas 2020 is all but cancelled. Some European nations, including The Netherlands, have banned flights and visitors from the UK until January 1st.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said at a press conference a new strain of Covid-19 has been identified, which scientists say was up to 70 percent more transmissible.

“We cannot continue with Christmas as planned. In England, those living in Tier 4 areas should not mix with anyone outside their own household at Christmas. I know how disappointing this will be, but we have said throughout this pandemic that we must and we will be guided by the science. When the science changes, we must change our response,” Johnson said.

>”These areas will enter a new tier 4 which will be equivalent to the national restrictions in November.”

In Tier 4 all non-essential retailers must close. This includes department stores, fashion boutiques, homeware book shops, technology stores and all the high street staples with the exception of food halls. Shops will only be able to offer a click and collect service and deliveries in addition to e-commerce.

The strict rules will be reviewed in on December 30th, as part of a wider review of all restrictions.

Image via Pexels