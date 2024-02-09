UK lifestyle brand Crew Clothing open East Grinstead store

British lifestyle brand Crew Clothing has opened a new store in East Grinstead, bringing a bit of coastal style to West Sussex. The 1600sqft space opened its doors on February 1st, launching with its Spring Summer 2024 collection.

Crew Clothing Company was found in the back of a Salcombe windsurfing shop in 1993 and currently operates 100 stores around the UK. The latest opening created five new local jobs, the company said in a statement. In addition to its expansive portfolio of high street stores, the brand continues to be influenced by the coast and maintains its affiliation to British sport, having fostered partnerships with the LTA, Williams Racing, Henley Royal Regatta, the PCA and Exeter Chiefs.

Crew Clothing’s Head of Marketing, Naomi Parry commented “Opening the East Grinstead store ahead of our SS24 collection marks an exciting time for the Crew Clothing brand, highlighting our distinctive style and connection to the south of England. We are so pleased to become a part of the retail community in East Grinstead.’

West Sussex has grown into a bonafide shopping destination offering a diverse retail landscape, with mix of urban and rural areas, where towns like Chichester, Horsham, and Crawley are considered key commercial hubs. The region has a relatively affluent population, which can be advantageous for fashion retailers targeting consumers with higher disposable incomes.