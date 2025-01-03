UK retail footfall ends 2024 on subdued note

Retail footfall in the UK continued its downward trajectory in December, marking the second consecutive year of decline for brick-and-mortar retail traffic. Total footfall fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in December, though this represented an improvement from November's 4.5 percent decline, partly due to the shifted timing of Black Friday between the two years.

The crucial Golden Quarter, spanning the three months to December, saw footfall decrease by 2.5 percent compared to the previous year. Traditional retail formats faced particular challenges, with high streets recording a 2.7 percent decline and shopping centres experiencing a steeper 3.3 percent fall. Retail parks demonstrated relative resilience, maintaining stable footfall levels.

Regional disparities were evident across the UK's nations, with Northern Ireland experiencing the sharpest decline at 5.8 percent, while Scotland showed more resilience with a 1.5 percent decrease. Among major cities, Birmingham emerged as an outlier, recording 4.8 percent growth, while Bristol struggled with a 7.5 percent decline.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: "A drab December which saw fewer shoppers in all locations, capped a disappointing year for UK retail footfall. This means 2024 is the second year in a row where footfall has been in decline. High streets and shopping centres were hit particularly hard throughout the year as people veered towards retail parks to take advantage of free parking and the variety of larger stores. Even the Golden Quarter, typically the peak of shopping activity, provided little relief, with footfall down over the period."

Dickinson highlighted the pressing need for business rates reform, noting that retailers face 7 billion pounds in additional costs from increased tax and regulations this year.

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic, struck a similarly cautious tone: "While December saw some flurries of festive footfall around a few key trading days, overall, the picture was filled with much less sparkle as shopper traffic remained subdued in what should have been the highlight of the Golden Quarter. While store visits did build ahead of Christmas, it was never quite enough to reverse the shopper count deficit against last year."

The data suggests a structural shift in consumer behaviour, with retailers now forced to reconsider their strategies for 2025 to either reverse the declining footfall trend or optimise revenue from fewer store visits.