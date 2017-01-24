UK shoppers not keen on retail apps

A new report on British consumer's shopping habits shows UK customers are leaning towards online. It’s well documented that the younger the shopper, the more likely they are to shop via a website or an app.

A retail report by Apadmi, a company that develops mobile applications discovered that over half (55 percent) of all shoppers preferred to shop online rather than in-store because they believe it is quicker and less hassle.

Typically, those born in the millennial age bracket are technologically savvy and are very likely to embrace any new online developments introduced by their favourite retailers – 75 percent of the 18-24 demographic said they would comfortably shop online.

But, whilst many prefer the online shopping option over going into a store, only 17 percent of those in the survey said they have used a retail app.

So shoppers are clearly keen to use more convenient methods, but won’t go out of their way to use a retail app unless it offers a different customer experience than online, such as cashback or incentives unique to the app platform.

54 percent of their survey respondents echoed this sentiment, saying they wanted better incentives and loyalty schemes in their retail app.

Photo credit:Apadmi apps, source: Apadmi website