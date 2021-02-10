UK shoppers sitting on 2.4 billion pounds of unreturned goods

Shoppers in the UK are sitting on a potential 2.4 billion pounds worth of unreturned goods they have bought online as lockdowns have made returning items significantly harder, according to new research.

Over half (57 percent) of British shoppers say lockdown restrictions have made the process of returning items bought online time-consuming and a hassle, while 45 percent believe retailers should make returning goods easier in the current circumstances.

That’s according to new research by locker delivery brand InPost based on a survey of over 2,000 UK adults.

Over half of shoppers with items to return (51 percent) say they have accumulated more items to return over the course of the January lockdown than they would typically have. Those who have unwanted purchases have an average of three items waiting to be returned, with a total approximate value of 165 pounds per person.

Social distancing is a key issue for shoppers, with 54 percent saying they are concerned about coming into contact with other people when they return their goods, while nearly two-thirds (62 percent) say retailers need to have the option of contact-free returns service.

In addition, almost two-thirds (65 percent) say they want to avoid spending time queuing to return items, with 42 percent saying that having a parcel drop-off point near their home would encourage them to make a return sooner.