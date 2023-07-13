UK shoppers spend 581 million pounds on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day, the highly anticipated annual shopping extravaganza orchestrated by retail titan Amazon, witnessed a substantial online spending spree by UK consumers, amounting to 581 million pounds over the course of 11 and 12 July.

This impressive figure follows the trend set in the previous year, where global shoppers demonstrated their enthusiasm by collectively splurging over 3 billion dollars on more than 100 million products sourced from small-scale enterprises, reflecting Amazon's commitment to supporting and promoting these companies.

The inaugural day of Prime Day not only solidified its position as an unparalleled commercial phenomenon but also created history as the most lucrative sales day ever recorded by the online behemoth. As the event unfolded over the span of two days, a tradition that commenced in 2015, members of the exclusive Prime club contributed to the acquisition of over 375 million items worldwide. Shoppers in the U.S. expended a staggering 12.7 billion dollars, as per data compiled by Adobe Analytics.

The data further reveals a significant surge of 24 percent in the sales of apparel during this period, underscoring the allure of Prime Day for consumers seeking sartorial indulgence and fashion-forward bargains.

“The first day of Prime Day was the largest sales day in Amazon’s history, and Prime members saved more this year than any other Prime Day event,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Stores. “Prime is an incredible value, and we’re proud to offer additional value for members through exclusive deals events like Prime Day. Thank you to our Prime members for continuing to shop in our store, and to our employees and independent sellers around the world who delivered for customers this Prime Day.”

“For months, consumers have felt the effects of persistent inflation and an uncertain economic environment, and it has pushed shoppers to embrace more flexible ways to manage their spending around the Prime Day event” said Vivek Pandya, a lead analyst Adobe Digital Insights, in a statement. “The revenue growth attributed to Buy Now Pay Later is a preview of what we can expect in the months ahead, especially as we near the holiday shopping season.”