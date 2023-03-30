Uniqlo confirms Covent Garden opening date

Uniqlo has confirmed that its Covent Garden store will be a joint venture with Theory, following the success of its London's Regent Street opening last year, and will open on April 27.

The 15,600 square foot joint store, spanning three floors, will have entrances on Long Acre and Floral Street and has been designed to complement the Grade II-listed former Victorian carriage hall with an open courtyard and vaulted glass atrium.

The store will focus on “experience-led features for customers,” added Uniqlo, with its repair and recycling service Re.Uniqlo Studio and UTme!, where customers can personalise designs. The Covent Garden store will also offer exclusive UTme! designs in collaboration with Transport for London to celebrate its 160th birthday this year.

In addition, the store will house the retailer’s first café in the UK. Located on the 2nd-floor gallery, Uniqlo has partnered with London-based Japanese tearooms Katsute100 to offer Japanese-inspired refreshments.

Around 1,200 square feet will be dedicated to Theory as part of the premium brand’s continued expansion in the UK. The opening will mark the fourth store for Theory in the UK.

Alessandro Dudech, chief operating officer of Uniqlo UK, said in a statement: “It’s an honour to be opening in an area of London with such cultural and retail heritage and continuing to expand our UK presence in important retail locations.

“With such a strong footfall from both Londoners and tourists, we look forward to offering LifeWear to both new and existing Uniqlo customers.”

The new store opening follows the Battersea Power Station store that opened in October 2022 and will take the total number of Uniqlo stores in the UK to 17.