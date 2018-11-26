Uniqlo to enter Italian market in 2019

Casual apparel brand Uniqlo is set to continue its European expansion by adding Italy to its retail portfolio in 2019. Fast Retailing, the Japanese company which owns the brand, has issued a statement revealing its plans to open the first Uniqlo shop in Italy next fall, to be located in Piazza Cordusio, a square in the heart of Milan.

“We are extremely honored and proud to be launching in Italy in 2019. Milan is one of the world's most important and well respected fashion capitals", said Tadashi Yanai, Uniqlo’s Founder and Chairman, in the statement. We hope that the Milanese public and international visitors will embrace UNIQLO and make it theirs”

The new store is set to occupy 1,500 square meters over three floors and carry the brand’s LifeWear collections for women, men and children.

Italy will be the 10th European market for Uniqlo, which has been focusing on expanding its presence in the region. The label opened its very first store in the Netherlands in September and a debut retail location in Denmark is also in the works.

Image: courtesy of Uniqlo