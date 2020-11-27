United We Shop: Retailers in London's King's Cross ask customers to shop in-store this Christmas

Retailers in London’s King’s Cross are asking shoppers for help this holiday season. In a campaign called United We Shop over 30 retail stores and brands are calling on Londoners to ‘shop out to help out’ this Christmas

The brands have highlighted how December 2020 is going to be more important than ever for retailers as they look to capture two months of Christmas shopping spend in just three weeks. Once the current English lockdown ends, the brands will be introducing exclusive offers including up to 40 percent off selected items for purchases made in-store and launching ‘gifts with purchase’ and ‘only-in-store’ initiatives to get Londoners shopping again.

James Rayner, retail lead at King’s Cross, said: “The UK government implemented the Eat Out to Help Out scheme earlier this year as a result of the pandemic and as yet no such initiative has been developed on behalf of the retail sector who are in equal need of consumer support. Until now. Our retailers have come together to ask their valued customers and fellow Londoners to show their support and help keep our nation’s shops alive.”

On its website Coal Drops Yard explains nothing beats browsing and shopping in real life – the interactions, the personal touches of attentive staff, the joy of hitting the shops with friends or loved ones. That’s something we’ve all been missing out on of late, which has been hard both on customers and the businesses who rely on people coming through their doors to survive. So, from 3rd December many of Coal Drops Yard’s stores and boutiques will be taking part in United We Shop, an initiative to get Londoners to “shop physical” again in the run up to Christmas.

Each store will offer a different incentive designed to entice shoppers in-store.

Retailers taking part in the four week initiative include American Vintage, APC, Beija London, Blackhorse Lane Ateliers, Botanical Boys, Cissy Wears, Earl of East, Joseph Cheaney & Sons, Manifesto, Maya Magal, Nike, Paul Smith, Radio Hair Salon, Roseur, S120, Samsung, SpaceNK, Sweaty Betty, Tom Dixon, Tracey Neuls, Twiin, Wolf & Badger and Boutique by Shelter.

Support the local economy

Back in August the UK government urged shoppers to hit the high street and support their local businesses. Shoppers across the UK were been urged to do their bit and take part in Shop Local Week to help local businesses rebuild from the coronavirus pandemic.

Michelle Ovens, Director of Small Business Saturday UK and Founder of Small Business Britain said of the government initiative: “Small businesses are the beating heart of communities and town centres up and down the country, and they will be at the centre of the recovery. These small firms – from the local greengrocer, to the neighbourhood gift shop - were there for the nation during lockdown and now they need our support to get back on their feet.”

Image via Coal Drops Yard; Article source: The Retail Bulletin