Urban Outfitters reaffirms growth strategy in Spain

US fashion group and retailer Urban Outfitters has strengthened its presence in Spain with the opening of its new store in the heart of Valencia this Thursday, November 13. The new flagship store marks the North American firm's return to a growth strategy in the country. The company has described Spain, where it now operates a total of four points of sale, as a "key" market within its renewed expansion plans for Europe.

The new store from Urban Outfitters finally opened its doors to the public this Thursday. The flagship store is located at 28 Plaza del Ayuntamiento, where it has taken over the large commercial premises previously occupied by the official Valencia C.F. store.

Urban Outfitters store in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in Valencia, Spain. Credits: Urban Outfitters.

The store covers an area of over 1,000 square metres, with just over 465 metres reportedly dedicated to retail space. The premises are not currently located in one of Valencia's main shopping districts. This area, although spread throughout the city centre, is concentrated around the streets of Calle de Colón; Jorge Juan; Don Juan de Austria; and the adjacent Paseo de Ruzafa. It will be interesting to see whether this opening will enable Urban Outfitters to redraw the city's shopping map or anticipate the upcoming urban and social changes slowly developing in the Valencian capital.

Regarding this matter, major high-impact projects are currently underway in the city, such as the renovation of the Plaza del Ayuntamiento and the construction of the upcoming Sorolla Museum, which will be located in the same square. The American firm could take clear advantage of these developments.

Although the location is currently distant from the city's main commercial hubs, it is undoubtedly situated at a particularly strategic point. It lies between the Estación del Norte; the Valencia City Hall; the entrance to the Paseo de Ruzafa; and the beginning of Calle de las Barcas, Calle San Vicente, and Calle de María Cristina. These streets provide access not only to the city's main shopping areas but also to its main monuments of interest, such as the Lonja de la Seda, the Mercado Central, and the Cathedral. This could contribute to the store's profitability, especially with the growing number of international tourists visiting the city. It could also support the American retailer's future expansion plans in Spain, a country it has already designated as a "key market" for Urban Outfitters in Europe.

Urban Outfitters store in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in Valencia, Spain. Credits: Urban Outfitters.

“We are continuing to expand across Europe, with Spain as a key market and a region where we are committed to continued growth,” said Emma Wisden, president of Urban Outfitters Europe, in a statement to British publication Retail Times. “Our combination of own brands, carefully selected vintage garments, international brands, and distinctive home and lifestyle collections creates an offering that connects with customers across Europe,” Wisden added, emphasising how “through our cutting-edge style and a curated selection of products, we aim to inspire our customers to express themselves and embark on their own journey of self-discovery”.

Reaching four stores in Spain

The store's opening was preceded by a series of "guerrilla" marketing activations aimed at promoting the site to its target audience. These included social media content distribution; gift card giveaways; and providing content creators with access to the establishment before its official opening. The store finally welcomed its first customers this Thursday. It is now the first Urban Outfitters point-of-sale in Valencia and the fourth in all of Spain. This new flagship store joins the existing Urban Outfitters stores in the La Maquinista and El Triangle shopping centres in Barcelona, and the store at 43 Gran Vía in Madrid.

Urban Outfitters store in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in Valencia, Spain. Credits: Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters store in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in Valencia, Spain. Credits: Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters store in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in Valencia, Spain. Credits: Urban Outfitters.

Inside, following the characteristic concept of Urban Outfitters stores, the American retailer offers a curated selection of products. This includes not only its main commercial brand, Urban Outfitters, but also other in-house lines such as Iets Frans, BDG (Brand Designed Goods), and Kimchi Blue. This offering is completed with items from third-party brands, a curated selection of vintage clothing, and a small range of gift and decoration items. The retailer markets these products in the same carefully crafted atmosphere that characterises all its points of sale, distinguished by its relaxed, fluid "vibes" and its boho-industrial inspired aesthetic.

European expansion

The Valencia opening is the retailer's seventh in Europe so far this financial year, following those in Freiburg, Germany; Bremen, Germany; Milan, Italy; the Metrocentre shopping centre in Gateshead, UK; Cork, Ireland; and the Trafford Centre in Manchester, UK. With these seven new points of sale, Urban Outfitters now has 75 stores in Europe. The American retailer also plans to add an eighth new point of sale in Canterbury, southeast England, UK, before the end of the year, as the latest move in its reactivated European expansion strategy.

Urban Outfitters store in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in Valencia, Spain. Credits: Urban Outfitters.