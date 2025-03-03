Urban Revivo debuts in US with New York store

Chinese retailer Urban Revivo has opened its first store in the US, kicking off what is to be an ambitious global growth strategy, set to bring its offering to new markets while strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia.

Its new 30,000 square foot New York is located at 515 Broadway Street in Soho, where it celebrated the launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and opening party on site.

The store’s interior reflects both the brand’s “urban art centre” concept and the unique character of New York City, intending to enhance the customer experience.

It is just one of the 20 stores the brand is planning to open globally this year, with another set to land in London, England, and others preparing to pop up in the Middle East, among other regions.

Urban Revivo’s parent company, Fashion Momentum Group (FMG), revealed its expansion plans earlier in January, outlining the strategy after successfully opening nine stores across Southeast Asian markets in 2024.

In a statement, chief executive of Urban Revivo, Richard Tang, had said the opening of new stores mirrored “not just our expansion speed but also strong market confidence”, with its performance in Asia “exceeding expectations”.

The brand currently operates 400 stores worldwide, with a significant portion of them residing in China. It hopes to increase this figure through the opening of 200 overseas locations over the next five years.