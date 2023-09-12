Vagabond Shoemakers expands in Asia with Tmall

Swedish footwear brand Vagabond Shoemakers is expanding within the Asian market with a concept store on the Chinese e-commerce platform Tmall, part of the Alibaba Group.

The concept store launches with the brand’s autumn/winter 2023 collection as the footwear brand looks to expand its reach within Asia, adding to its recent collaboration with a new distributor in South Korea and its availability through local retailers in Japan.

Anders Odén, chief executive of Vagabond Shoemakers, said in a statement: “We are excited to start working more focused towards the Asian markets and launching at Tmall is a huge step for us.

“We see a vast interest in our products from all corners of the world, and we focus on local market adaptation, not the least to avoid unnecessary freight for sustainability reasons.”

Vagabond Shoemakers, which expanded into apparel earlier this year, is available in more than 45 markets, including the UK, US, Canada, and most European countries.