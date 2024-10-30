Valentino partners with Dover Street Market for global pop-up rollout

Valentino is expanding its retail footprint through a collaboration with concept store Dover Street Market. Beginning this week, the brand will launch a series of Valentino-curated pop-up shops at DSM locations worldwide, including London, Paris, New York, Singapore, Los Angeles and Tokyo, said WWD.

The partnership is strategic for Valentino as it rolls out its "Avant les débuts" Spring 2025 collection, the first designed by recently appointed Creative Director Alessandro Michele. Dover Street Market's reputation for championing emerging and avant-garde designers makes it an ideal platform to debut the brand's new creative direction.

Adding to the rollout, Valentino will unveil custom installations within the Elephant Space at Dover Street Market's Ginza and Beijing outposts on November 13. This marks the first phase of the partnership, which will evolve further with the opening of permanent Valentino boutiques at select DSM stores.

Permanent Valentino shop-in-shops are slated to open in London on November 19, followed by Beijing in January 2025 and Ginza, Tokyo as well as New York in February 2025.

"It is a great pleasure to announce this extraordinary collaboration...united by our meticulous attention to detail, dedication to creativity and a shared global vision," said Jacopo Venturini, CEO of Valentino's parent company Mayhoola Group. The partnership, he added, "underlines the maison's commitment to sharing our Roman-rooted couture heritage within the contemporary scenario."

Dover Street Market CEO Adrian Joffe expressed enthusiasm for the "new adventure" with Valentino, noting the partnership's focus on "travel, moments and exploration" - key elements of the DSM customer experience.