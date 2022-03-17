Valentino to host pop-up café with MatchesFashion

Valentino is partnering with MatchesFashion to celebrate the launch of its ‘Rendez-Vous’ spring/summer 2022 collection with a pop-up café and immersive floral installation.

From March 21 to April 2, the Italian fashion house will host the Valentino Rendez-Vous Café, taking over the ground-floor back room and courtyard of MatchesFashion’s Mayfair townhouse, 5 Carlos Place.

The pop-up café will take inspiration from Valentino’s SS22 catwalk show, presented at the historic Carreau du Temple in Paris and surrounding markets and bistros, to present a Parisian café offering an exclusive breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea menu curated by The Connaught Patisserie. The menu will be complimentary to all 5 Carlos Place guests and will be open daily from 10am to 6pm.

The Valentino Rendez-Vous Café will sit alongside a floral installation, where guests will be able to pick up a bouquet of seasonal flowers from Scarlet & Violet, as well as discover Valentino’s SS22 collection.